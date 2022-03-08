Moses Moody Reveals Message Steph Curry Gave Him

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody received encouragement from Steph Curry

Scott Strazzante / The Chronicle

Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody received encouragement from Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors decided to leave Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins behind for some rest while the team traveled to Denver. With the team's travel schedule the way it is, this was the right decision; and while they lost the game, their youth showed why many are so excited about Golden State's future.

With an opportunity to get just his 7th career start, rookie guard Moses Moody went for a career-high 30-points in the loss to Denver. Moody's previous career high was 20-points back in January, so this was certainly a career night for the young guard. After the game, he revealed a message that Steph Curry gave him.

"Patience is the story of my life right now, it's something that I've had to put a conscious effort and diligently focus on," Moody said. "I had a conversation with Steph, and I asked him - the gist of the conversation was just having that poise throughout a long season with a lot of highs and lows. Staying even keel, that's kinda something that I've been living on for a while now. Talking to him, he brought it back up."

Moody said that Steph reminded him that an even keel mentality is not something that comes naturally, but rather a skill that needs to be worked on. The rookie guard added that Steph shared some tactics and strategies that allow for this mentality to persist, and so far it has worked well for him.

While the Warriors lost the game, the big night from Moses Moody is a much-needed positive takeaway during a stretch of basketball that has been otherwise disappointing, Without their top talent in this game, the Warriors could not have asked for much more from their young guys.

