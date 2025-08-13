Murder Case of NBA Star Chris Paul’s Grandfather Receives Major Update
The convictions of four men in the 2002 murder of LA Clippers star Chris Paul's Grandfather Nathaniel Jones were thrown out by a North Carolina trial judge last Friday, as first reported by the Winston-Salem Journal.
Controversy is now brewing on both sides of the matter.
Superior Court Judge Robert Broadie filed a notion to vacate, dismiss the convictions of Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant and Jermal Tolliver, all of whom were found guilty in 2004, 2005 trials for Jones' murder.
Cauthen and Banner are currently serving life sentences for first-degree murder, while Bryant and Tolliver have since been released from prison after serving time for second-degree murder.
Dorrell Brayboy's second-degree murder conviction was also overturned, but he died in 2019 after he was stabbed near a Winston-Salem supermarket.
N.C. Judge Overturns Murder Convictions
Broadie cited several complications with the original ruling, including poor legal representation for the five teenagers and "questionable" actions by local police throughout investigations. The judge also believes DNA profiles suggest the defendants weren't present at the scene of the crime.
Jones, who was 61, died from a heart attack after he was tied up, beaten and robbed. Paul was 17.
“One (of the things he taught me) was the importance of hard work," Paul said of "Papa" in 2023. "He had the first Black-owned service station in North Carolina. Me, my brother grew up pumping gas, rotating tires and changing oil. "We saw what real work looked like, and I’m grateful for it."
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has since paused Broadie's motion to overturn the convictions as both sides continue to work through next steps. Thus far, the biggest voice against Broadie has been Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, who criticized his decision to dismiss "with prejudice."
"I have never seen that happen before in a court of law," O’Neill said. "Most judges welcome scrutiny and appellate review of their decisions."
Defense attorney Chris Mumma, who currently represents Cauthen and Banner, hummed a different tune.
"The order is very thorough and very clear," Mumma began, "and lays out the claims very well with supporting evidence. And yet the state still cannot accept the truth in this case and is not objective."
Broadie's motion came seven months after he presided over an evidentiary hearing in January on the matter. Paul hasn't spoken on his grandfather's murder case in years, nor has he released a statement regarding the overturned convictions.
But he keeps "Papa" close.
"As you get older you, see how it’s appreciated," he said, "how many people came by to thank him. It maybe didn’t really hit me until I lost him when I was 17. But it made me want to have his work ethic."
"His hands was filthy," he joked.
Related Articles
Ex-Clippers, Mavericks Center Nearing Deal With International Team
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Player