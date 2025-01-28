NBA Admits Major Missed Call in Clippers-Suns
The LA Clippers faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in one of the most important games of the season for both teams.
It seemed like LA was going to get blown out due to their poor three-point defense, but they rallied all the way back to make it a one-point game before losing. Throughout the game, there was one player in particular who was really unhappy with the officiating - Ivica Zubac.
After the loss, Zubac claimed his dunk over Mason Plumlee in the final minutes of the game should have been a three-point play. Not only that, but he felt like numerous plays didn't receive a foul.
“It was an and-one. I don’t know what I have to do to get a foul call. I feel like I should’ve had like four and-ones tonight," Zubac said. "I’m used to it, but like in the moment I’m always like how is that not a foul? What do I have to do? Should I flop like some of the guys? I don’t know."
The NBA released their last two minute report and it turns out that Zubac was right.
The league has admitted that Zubac should have received an and-one foul call for his dunk over Plumlee in the final minute of the game.
"Plumlee (PHX) holds down Zubac's (LAC) shoulder, initiating illegal contact during the dunk attempt," the NBA said.
For a game that was so tightly contested in the final minutes, an extra free throw would have made a world of difference for the Clippers, especially when they were only down one point.
Unfortunately for LA, they'll now have to leave Phoenix losing the season series and deal with knowing the referees made a big mistake.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement