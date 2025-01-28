All Clippers

NBA Admits Major Missed Call in Clippers-Suns

The NBA admitted to a major mistake in the LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in one of the most important games of the season for both teams.

It seemed like LA was going to get blown out due to their poor three-point defense, but they rallied all the way back to make it a one-point game before losing. Throughout the game, there was one player in particular who was really unhappy with the officiating - Ivica Zubac.

After the loss, Zubac claimed his dunk over Mason Plumlee in the final minutes of the game should have been a three-point play. Not only that, but he felt like numerous plays didn't receive a foul.

“It was an and-one. I don’t know what I have to do to get a foul call. I feel like I should’ve had like four and-ones tonight," Zubac said. "I’m used to it, but like in the moment I’m always like how is that not a foul? What do I have to do? Should I flop like some of the guys? I don’t know."

The NBA released their last two minute report and it turns out that Zubac was right.

The league has admitted that Zubac should have received an and-one foul call for his dunk over Plumlee in the final minute of the game.

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks over Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Plumlee (PHX) holds down Zubac's (LAC) shoulder, initiating illegal contact during the dunk attempt," the NBA said.

For a game that was so tightly contested in the final minutes, an extra free throw would have made a world of difference for the Clippers, especially when they were only down one point.

Unfortunately for LA, they'll now have to leave Phoenix losing the season series and deal with knowing the referees made a big mistake.

Related Articles

LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement

Kawhi Leonard Makes Honest James Harden Statement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News