NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game

The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.

According to the NBA, Reggie Jackson should have been called for a foul on Darius Garland when he stole the ball from the Cavs guard with 1:26 remaining in the game. Shortly after, Paul George should have been called for a foul on Jarrett Allen when he contested the big man's shot at the rim. Finally, George should not have been called for a foul on his contest on Donovan Mitchell's three-point attempt with 4.6 seconds remaining.

While the Cavaliers did not execute well in the final few minutes, which ultimately led to a 12-point lead disappearing, they also were on the wrong end of two major missed calls that could have changed the outcome of the game. While Mitchell was wrongfully awarded three free-throws, the game was closer to over at that point than it was when the Clippers were the beneficiary of two non-calls, so the Cavs and their fans have a reason to be upset with the way that game was officiated down the stretch.

