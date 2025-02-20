NBA Announces Major Milwaukee Bucks Punishment Before Clippers Game
The NBA world is ready to get out of the All-Star break and back into action, and the league has blessed the fans by scheduling a huge cross-conference matchup on Thursday. The Milwaukee Bucks host the LA Clippers on Thursday night, a star-studded affair between two championship hopefuls.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, they will be shorthanded on Thursday, and for the next 25 games. The NBA has handed standout forward Bobby Portis a 25-game suspension for violating the league's Anti-Drug Program.
"Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Tramadol, it was announced today by the NBA. Portis' suspension will begin with tonight's game between the Bucks and LA Clippers at Fiserv Forum."
Portis, 30, is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. Portis has finished in the top three in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting for the last two seasons and continues to be a key piece in Milwaukee's second unit.
Portis' agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, released a statement about Portis' mistake that led to the suspension.
"Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol. Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times. Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication and was just recently added to the banned substance list this past spring."
The Bucks will be without Portis on Thursday against the Clippers, and face a serious uphill climb for the next 25 games due to a simple mistake from the Milwaukee veteran.
The Bucks and Clippers face off in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday.
