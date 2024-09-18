NBA Champion Sends Message to A'ja Wilson After Making WNBA History
The 2024 WNBA season has been incredible and continues to amaze. But Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese aren't the only players in the league making history. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is still getting it done.
This weekend, Aces star and back-to-back Most Valuable Player Award winner A'ja Wilson became the first player in the WNBA's 28-year history to score 1,000 points in a single season.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell, who lives in Las Vegas during the offseason, goes to games whenever he can to show his support. After the record-breaking performance by Wilson, Powell decided to show her some support on his Instagram story.
"@aja22wilson so tough. congrats," Powell said on Instagram.
This season, A'ja Wilson is averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Aces. Las Vegas is gunning for their third consecutive WNBA Championship and Wilson is the favorite to win her third consecutive MVP award.
Norman Powell is preparing for Clippers training camp in Hawaii, which will begin on October 1st. Winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Powell appeared in 60 games that regular season and 23 in the playoffs.
Powell will be given a much bigger role this season because of the departure of Paul George. Last year, Powell averaged 13.9 points off the Clippers bench and has finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting two years in a row.
Sunday, September 22nd is the start of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
