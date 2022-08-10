NBA Champion Wants to See Kawhi Leonard Return 'With a Vengeance'

The NBA world has been waiting for over a season to see a Kawhi Leonard return, but it's not just the fans. Metta World Peace has also been very eagerly looking forward to The Klaw's return.

In an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly from Clutchpoints, Metta revealed just how excited he is to see Kawhi return.

“I live in LA. T-Lue is a Laker, also a Clipper, so I hope he does well," Metta said. "Hopefully we get Kawhi back. I wanna see Kawhi BACK. I’m not playing. I wanna see Kawhi back. So hopefully he comes back with a vengeance and comes back. I wanna see him on the court.”

Despite being a former Laker, it's pretty clear that Metta is a big fan of Kawhi Leonard. Putting allegiances aside, Leonard is an incredibly hard worker who has a work ethic to be admired.

“Kawhi is special," Metta said. "He’s in shape, he can score, and he can play defense. He’s incredible. He’s incredibly special."

It's been truly special to see Kawhi Leonard mature into the player he's become. At first, he wasn't considered an offensive threat of any kind, but now he's transformed into a player that could average 30 points a game in the playoffs. Someone who was considered to be similar to Luc Mbah a Moute, became a two-time NBA Finals MVP and the ultimate two-way player.

