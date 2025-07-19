All Clippers

NBA Fans React to 3x All-Star's Announcement With LA Clippers

Fans take to social media to react to NBA All-Star's announcement with the Los Angeles Clippers

Liam Willerup

Jan 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers already had a successful offseason after making the trade for John Collins. Prior to that, they had signed NBA Champion Brook Lopez to a two-year deal to serve as the team's backup to Ivica Zubac, while bringing back James Harden and Nicolas Batum on extensions. However, the Clippers decided not to stop there, and could have another move left to make.

With rumors linking Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal to the Clippers for weeks after news of a potential buyout came out, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Beal was indeed on his way to LA, signing a two-year, $11 million deal. Now, the Clippers have made it official.

Sending out a press release and sharing to their socials, the buyout with Phoenix has gone through, and Beal is now officially a member of the Clippers. With rumors circulating that Los Angeles could look to add Chris Paul to the mix as well, things are trending up for the Clippers. Now that it's official, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

"Ring szn," one user proclaimed.

"It’s going to be an interesting new season 🔥," another user added.

"Welcome aboard," a fan shared.

"Welcome Bradley 🔵🔴," another user replied.

"LETS GET TO WORK," a fan exclaimed.

As can be seen by the reactions, Clippers fans are excited to see Beal join the team. An efficient scorer since arriving in Phoenix, he'll hope that this situation will be far better than the last two years. Whether or not the Clippers add Chris Paul, this team is a true contender in the West.

Liam Willerup
