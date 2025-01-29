NBA fans react to Anthony Davis injury news before Lakers-Clippers
For most of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained relatively healthy when it comes to the availability of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Unfortunately, the team was hit with its first big blow this season, as Davis is now expected to miss at least a week of time. The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Davis underwent an MRI on Wednesday, revealing an abdominal muscle strain.
"Lakers forward Anthony Davis underwent an MRI today that confirmed an abdominal muscle strain. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Philadelphia, the Lakers said. "Davis will return to Los Angeles today and be re-evaluated in approximately one week."
Unless Davis recovers sooner than expected, the current timeline of recovery seems to have him missing Tuesday night's game against the LA Clippers.
While some fans are upset, many have high expectations for the Lakers to simply overcome it.
Via @MatterOfWisdom: "Tough break for the Lakers, but this is where champions dig deep."
Other Lakers fans have become so distraught over the news that they're already considering the season over for the team. Going as far as to put the end-of-season graphic on social media.
It's no secret that Davis had been pleading publicly for the Lakers to get a center so that he didn't have to play as many minutes at the five anymore. After the news of his injury, fans grew upset that the team didn't already have a center to help in a moment like this.
Via @MelitaSon_: "Reason #645666 why you needed a big yesterday.."
The next four games for the Los Angeles Lakers are against the following teams: Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Golden State Warriors.
It remains to be seen when Davis will come back, but a return against the Clippers feels very unlikely.
