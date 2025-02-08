NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons News
The NBA's trade deadline officially passed on Thursday, meaning that trades are no longer allowed till the off-season for NBA teams.
However, the passing of the trade deadline doesn't mean moves are done, as the NBA's buyout market will begin as teams offload players typically on expiring contracts. Those players will then look for a move to a contender or somewhere to get more playing time and look to make an impact the rest of the season.
One of the top players on the buyout market was Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. A multi-time All-Star and still 28 years old, Simmons' career has gone downhill since leaving Philadelphia.
However, he'll now move to a top Western Conference side in hopes that he can play winning basketball once again.
According to multiple reports, Simmons is set to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers.
Currently averaging 6.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in 33 games this season, Clippers head coach Ty Lue will have the chance to see what he can do with turning Simmons back toward his dominant self.
As a result of the move, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts:
"I like what the Clippers got going man…," one user commented.
"Solid buy low move," another user replied with.
"This is an interesting fit," a user suggested.
"Good signing. Helps the defense a lot and gives them playmaking," another user commented on.
While some reactions weren't fans of the trade, others see it as a low-risk move for a player who was once one of the top 20 players in the NBA. Luckily for Simmons, he won't be expected to come in and start or play a significant role, so the coaching staff can ease him in and utilize his skills as a defender and playmaker.
