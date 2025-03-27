NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Performance in Clippers-Knicks
For many teams, going into Madison Square Garden is intimidating, but the LA Clippers handled it with class. On Wednesday night, the Clippers comfortably took down the New York Knicks 126-113.
The Clippers were led by star duo James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, who combined for 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists on 18-34 shooting and eight made three-pointers.
The Clippers have now won nine of their last 11 games to move into sixth place in the Western Conference, and their recent health improvement has been key. Standout guard Ben Simmons recently returned from a seven-game injury absence and has been a difference maker on both sides of the floor since.
Simmons finished Wednesday's win with 2 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists on 1-4 shooting from the field through 16 minutes of action. While his stat line typically does not jump off the page, the former first-overall pick makes winning plays.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Simmons' performance on Wednesday, but the 6-foot-10 point guard has received mixed reactions.
"There is a way Ben Simmons passes the ball. It is just so beautiful. No one passes the ball as aesthetically as him," one fan said.
"Ben Simmons to Harden on the break 🔥🔥" another fan commented.
"WTF is wrong wit Ben Simmons he can’t shoot make layups or defend 🤬" a fan posted.
"Ben Simmons’ touch around the rim is horrid," another fan said.
"Boy Ben Simmons is washed," a fan replied.
The 28-year-old guard certainly has his moments of weakness, but he has also put his high ceiling on full display at times. Simmons could be a game-changer for the Clippers in the playoffs, especially on the defensive side of the ball.