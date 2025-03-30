NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers vs Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers didn't have a ton of flexibility to make big moves at the trade deadline this season, with a majority of their money tied up into their top four players who didn't make sense to move. However, they still made a few minor trades and also one signing from the buyout market.
That move was for Ben Simmons, the former first-overall pick whose play had taken a serious step back in Brooklyn. Now with the Clippers, Simmons has become a rotational piece for them playing real minutes. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Simmons continued to show his value to the team.
Despite the 127-122 loss to the Cavaliers, Simmons appeared in 20 minutes posting four points, six rebounds, and five assists while being one of the few Clippers players to post a positive plus-minus.
While Simmons' numbers haven't exactly jumped off the screen, it's been a far better improvement from his time with the Nets and he's also bringing impact beyond the box score with great passes and defense. Observing his performance Sunday and overall, NBA fans took to social media to share their reactions.
Another bright spot for the Clippers this season, especially since the All-Star break, has been Ivica Zubac. In the time he shared with Simmons on the court Sunday, the two went +12 in a 12:40 stretch, showing head coach Ty Lue a possible lineup combination to look towards in the playoffs.
While Simmons was an All-NBA talent in Philadelphia and might not be that anymore, he's not being asked to play that role with the Clippers. Being able to use his size and skills on both ends of the floor, the Clippers have enough shooting in place to keep teams from exploiting his major weakness there.
However, time will tell how the Clippers opt to use Simmons in a playoff series. Regardless, it's clear there's still talent there with him, and his career is going on an upwards trend.
