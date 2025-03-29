NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Return to Brooklyn
The Los Angeles Clippers moved on to the second half of their New York road trip, matching up against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
While the game was viewed as a must-win game for the Clippers in terms of standings, it was also Ben Simmons's return to Brooklyn for the first time since being bought out.
Backed by dominant second and third quarters, the Clippers left Brooklyn with a 132-100 win over the Nets. Led by strong performances from Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers stayed ahead of the Warriors due to their tiebreaker. As for Simmons, he received a very unwelcomed return to Brooklyn.
Playing into it, Simmons was seen encouraging the boos from the Nets crowd during the game. With a career in Brooklyn that only lasted 90 games, Simmons didn't even look like the same player in Brooklyn that he was in Philadelphia.
Seeing this reaction from Simmons, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the boos and Simmons in general.
As shared by ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater, the Nets did not show a thank you graphic for Simmons on his return. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as Simmons' time in Brooklyn was highlighted by injuries and underwhelming play.
However, Simmons also received not just boos but some cheers from the Brooklyn crowd when he was checking into the game.
Simmons finished the win against the Nets with three assists, three rebounds, and no points in 17 minutes of action. While Nets fans shared mixed emotions on Simmons' return, he walked away with the win and looks to make his return to postseason basketball.
