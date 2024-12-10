NBA Fans React to Blake Griffin Post-Retirement News
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin announced his retirement last season. Selected first overall by LA in the 2009 NBA draft, Griffin played 13 NBA seasons and made six All-Star teams. With five All-NBA selections and career averages of 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, Griffin has a strong case for the Hall of Fame.
Spending the last season of his career with the Boston Celtics, Griffin was an important veteran presence who helped that team a lot before they eventually won an NBA championship the next year. Now retired, Griffin could be staying around the NBA in a different capacity going forward.
In a recent article, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Griffin and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki are “names to watch” for Amazon Prime’s analyst position alongside NBA play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle.
Via Marchand: “Amazon Prime Video agreed with Ian Eagle to be its No. 1 play-by-play announcer but has yet to hire any analyst. Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Jefferson and Stan Van Gundy are some names to watch.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this Griffin news on X.
"That would be interesting especially Blake," a fan commented.
"Blake Griffin would be perfect for this," a fan added.
"Blake would be funny next to Ian," another fan wrote.
"Blake is perfect for an analyst job," a fan added.
"Blake would be hilarious," a fan responded.
NBA fans seem to be in agreement that Griffin would be great for this role.
