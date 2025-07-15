NBA Fans React To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers matched up as the final game of the night at the Thomas and Mack Center on Monday. With both sides featuring NBA-caliber talent, with players like Jordan Miller, Darius Bazley, and Cam Christie, the most polarizing name of them all is Bronny James.
So far in the Summer League, between California and Las Vegas, Bronny hasn't done much that has jumped off the page. However, he's shown flashes of improvement from last season after a stellar stretch in the G League. Monday night, though, Bronny decided to turn things up and put on an impressive first-half performance for the Lakers.
Entering halftime trailing against the Clippers, Bronny featured an impressive stat line of 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists while not having a single miss from the floor or the free-throw line. Seeing this performance, fans took to social media to share their reaction to Bronny's hot start to the game.
"Where the haters at???" one user said.
"Bronny haters are mad now," another user added.
"nah i’ve seen enough," a fan replied.
"WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW," another fan shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, a lot of fans were excited to see Bronny play well amid the criticism he's faced since entering the league. Bronny averaged 21.9 points per game in the G League last season and looks to continue building upon that to contend for a spot in the Lakers' rotation next season.
Regardless of how he finishes Summer League, he'll still have some time to work on his craft before the start of the season.
