NBA Fans React to Chris Paul's First Appearance Since Clippers Signing
The LA Clippers made a huge signing this week, bringing back legendary point guard Chris Paul so the future Hall of Famer can finish his career at home. Paul previously spent six years with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, cementing himself as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and potentially the best player the franchise has had.
Of course, Paul did not see much success during his first tenure with the Clippers, not even making a Western Conference Finals appearance, but he is looking to change that this time around.
Paul and the Clippers each seem incredibly excited about the reunion, and the 40-year-old point guard made his first public appearance since Monday's signing by being a surprise guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.
Via Joey Linn: "A look at Chris Paul with his new LA Clippers jersey.
He made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
📸: Todd Owyoung/NBC"
A handful of fans have taken to social media to react to Paul's first appearance since the signing, especially as he reps his new Clippers gear.
"farewell tour starting just how I expected," one fan posted.
"He’s home 🥹❤️💙," a fan replied.
"yeah Chris happy as hell to be back he don't care if he gotta be Udonis Haslem or not he home," another fan said.
A couple of other fans pointed out how it was odd that Paul was presented with his Clippers jersey by a known New York Knicks fan, Jimmy Fallon, while on a show filmed in New York, but he seems ready for his final run with the Clippers nonetheless.