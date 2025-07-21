All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Chris Paul Signing With LA Clippers

12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul has reportedly signed with the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have had as productive an offseason as any other NBA team, with some notable moves that could take them further into championship contention. Of course, building around star forward Kawhi Leonard has not been successful for the Clippers yet, but they are looking to change that next season.

The Clippers have brought in Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins, and on Monday, made another huge move to bring in a future Hall of Famer. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Clippers have signed 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

Paul, 40, is likely entering his final NBA season, and a homecoming with the Clippers certainly feels like the right move for the veteran point guard. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Paul is signing a one-year deal worth $3.6 million as he gears up for a likely farewell tour.

Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, and played all 82 games for the first time in his career.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3)
Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Paul started his career in New Orleans before spending six years with the Clippers and becoming one of the best players in franchise history. Paul finished top seven in NBA MVP voting for five consecutive years in LA, and now the legendary point guard is returning home.

Many NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Paul signing with the Clippers.

"Love this move," one fan commented. "Second unit will be nice."

"BANGGGG LFG GOAT RETIRING WITH US!!" another fan reacted.

"Clippers really going all in this year… good to see CP3 back to the team he helped drag out of basketball purgatory," a fan said.

"Chris Paul and James Harden reunited again, this time with the LA Clippers," another fan replied.

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

