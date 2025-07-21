NBA Fans React to Chris Paul Signing With LA Clippers
The LA Clippers have had as productive an offseason as any other NBA team, with some notable moves that could take them further into championship contention. Of course, building around star forward Kawhi Leonard has not been successful for the Clippers yet, but they are looking to change that next season.
The Clippers have brought in Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins, and on Monday, made another huge move to bring in a future Hall of Famer. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Clippers have signed 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
Paul, 40, is likely entering his final NBA season, and a homecoming with the Clippers certainly feels like the right move for the veteran point guard. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Paul is signing a one-year deal worth $3.6 million as he gears up for a likely farewell tour.
Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, and played all 82 games for the first time in his career.
Paul started his career in New Orleans before spending six years with the Clippers and becoming one of the best players in franchise history. Paul finished top seven in NBA MVP voting for five consecutive years in LA, and now the legendary point guard is returning home.
Many NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Paul signing with the Clippers.
"Love this move," one fan commented. "Second unit will be nice."
"BANGGGG LFG GOAT RETIRING WITH US!!" another fan reacted.
"Clippers really going all in this year… good to see CP3 back to the team he helped drag out of basketball purgatory," a fan said.
"Chris Paul and James Harden reunited again, this time with the LA Clippers," another fan replied.