NBA Fans React to Clippers Star's Bold Statement After Practice
The LA Clippers will begin their 2024-25 NBA regular season on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers had a solid showing for the preseason, as they went 4-1 in their five games. While the Clippers lost Paul George in free agency and are without Kawhi Leonard due to injury, they are locked in.
LA added some new rotational pieces this offseason, including Derrick Jones Jr. who primarily guarded the opposing team's best player on his stint with the Dallas Mavericks. A video from Clippers practice on Monday has emerged that shows Clippers star Terance Mann speaking candidly about the defensive prowess on this team.
“I think it’s the best defensive team I’ve ever been on in my life," Mann said.
NBA fans have been quick to react to this video that was originally posted by Joey Linn of Los Angeles Clippers on SI.
Via @APH00PS: "He's not wrong. Dunn, DJJ, Kawhi, Mann, Zu. They got some dawgs defensively."
Via @beyondthenumbrs: "kris dunn, man, djj, norm. that's impressive defense."
Via @Afshann_4 : " Terance Mann is hyped-this Clippers defense is looking unstoppable!"
Via @AryehRE: "With a healthy Kawhi he’s actually not wrong. But Kawhi already out indefinitely, so it’s tough"
Mann has been striving to level up his game every offseason to provide that spark of energy every team needs, and this offseason was no different. That work has shown itself whenever Mann steps on the court.
