NBA Fans React to Donovan Mitchell's Post After Clippers-Cavaliers
The LA Clippers suffered a crushing loss against the Eastern Conference's top team on Sunday night, getting taken down by the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-122 on the road.
The Cavaliers have followed up a four-game losing streak by winning four of their last five, capped off by Saturday's win over the red-hot Clippers.
The Cavaliers were led by Jarrett Allen, who dropped 25 points and 12 rebounds on 11-12 shooting, and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell with 24 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in Sunday's win.
Mitchell has been incredible this season, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game to lead the Cavaliers to a 60-15 win, becoming the second-fastest team to reach 60 wins this season.
Following Sunday's game, Mitchell took to his Instagram story to share a post to celebrate reaching 60 wins.
Via Donovan Mitchell: "60 wins🔥"
Many fans have reacted to Mitchell's post and the Cavaliers winning their 60th game.
"No one should be complaining," one fan commented.
"I want 65 wins so bad but 60 is dope as hell," another fan said.
"Still got work to do!" a fan replied.
"2025 NBA champions incoming," a fan said.
The Cavaliers are one of the NBA's powerhouses this season, but the Clippers showed plenty of fight against the Eastern Conference's top team on Sunday. Both the Clippers and Cavaliers should be well-equipped for a deep playoff run.
The Cavaliers head into a huge matchup against the New York Knicks for their next outing, while the Clippers gear up to face the Orlando Magic.