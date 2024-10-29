All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Exciting James Harden News

LA Clippers star James Harden has something exciting coming up.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the most individually accomplished active players in the NBA. One of the league’s best players during his prime with the Houston Rockets, Harden is still a high-level point guard who has the Clippers playing well to start the season.

Also one of the most popular players in the league, Harden has a large following from his time in Houston. In an announcement on Tuesday, it was shared by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Harden will be joined by Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Haliburton on season two of Netflix's Starting 5 NBA documentary series.

Via Charania: “Sources: Cast for season two of Netflix's NBA documentary series Starting 5: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton.”

NBA fans have been reaction to this exciting Harden news.

Via @FeelLikeOBK: "Goat HARDEN"

Via @Kd7_Szn: "KD AND GOAT JAMESSSS"

Via @CookedbyAB: "Ts says harden? Oh yup im watching"

Via @ClippersUK: "James Harden will star in Season Two of Netflix's NBA documentary series 'Starting 5'"

Via @Blainer93: "Rockets era Harden would’ve been phenomenal content lmao"

Via @StepbackAch1: "HARDEN FC THIS IS FOR YOU!!!"

Via @KOT4Q: "Really good lineup"

Based upon these replies, it is clear that fans are very excited about Harden and the rest of this exciting lineup of NBA stars on Netflix's Starting 5.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

