NBA Fans React to Exciting James Harden News
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the most individually accomplished active players in the NBA. One of the league’s best players during his prime with the Houston Rockets, Harden is still a high-level point guard who has the Clippers playing well to start the season.
Also one of the most popular players in the league, Harden has a large following from his time in Houston. In an announcement on Tuesday, it was shared by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Harden will be joined by Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Haliburton on season two of Netflix's Starting 5 NBA documentary series.
Via Charania: “Sources: Cast for season two of Netflix's NBA documentary series Starting 5: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton.”
NBA fans have been reaction to this exciting Harden news.
Via @FeelLikeOBK: "Goat HARDEN"
Via @Kd7_Szn: "KD AND GOAT JAMESSSS"
Via @CookedbyAB: "Ts says harden? Oh yup im watching"
Via @ClippersUK: "James Harden will star in Season Two of Netflix's NBA documentary series 'Starting 5'"
Via @Blainer93: "Rockets era Harden would’ve been phenomenal content lmao"
Via @StepbackAch1: "HARDEN FC THIS IS FOR YOU!!!"
Via @KOT4Q: "Really good lineup"
Based upon these replies, it is clear that fans are very excited about Harden and the rest of this exciting lineup of NBA stars on Netflix's Starting 5.
