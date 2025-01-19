NBA Fans React to Injury News Before Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers are facing off on Sunday evening for the first time this season. This will be the Lakers’ first trip to Intuit Dome in Inglewood, as the two teams no longer share Crypto.com Arena.
This will be a big game for both teams, as just a half-game separates the Clippers (23-17) and Lakers (22-17) in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers enter this game on a three-game winning streak, while the Lakers have won two-straight games.
Both teams have released their injury reports for this game, and there are big names on both sides.
The Clippers announced that James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac are all questionable.
Harden is dealing with an illness, Powell and Zubac are both dealing with low back soreness, while Dunn is dealing with left knee soreness.
NBA fans have been reacting to this lengthy injury report for the Clippers.
"Don’t play with me like that," a fan replied.
"Kawhi 50 bomb," a fan predicted, as Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report.
"They are all gonna play but they need a reason to sit them on Monday against the bulls," a fan said.
"They trolling," a fan claimed. "They will all play lmao."
The Lakers also have key players on their injury report, headlined by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James is expected to play with the probable listing, while Davis is questionable.
The is the front end of a back-to-back for the Clippers, and the first of four games in five nights.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade