NBA Fans React to James Harden Injury News Before Celtics-Clippers

The LA Clippers have added James Harden to the injury report against the Boston Celtics

Logan Struck

Jan 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the remaining seconds of the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the remaining seconds of the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have surprised many this season, storming into fifth place in the West with a 24-18 record through 42 games, despite superstar Kawhi Leonard being sidelined for most of their campaign.

Leonard has played just five games this season, as star guards James Harden and Norman Powell have had to carry the offense on their backs. Both Harden and Powell are having All-Star-caliber seasons and have played huge roles in LA's success.

Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, completely reviving himself after a disappointing 2023-24 season. Despite his top-tier scoring and elite playmaking, one of Harden's most important traits for LA this season has been his availability.

Harden has only missed two games this season, but in one of their biggest matchups of the season against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, his status is in the air.

The Clippers have put Harden on their injury report with a questionable designation for Wednesday's matchup against the defending champs as the star guard deals with right groin soreness.

Harden joins backcourt mate Norman Powell with questionable statuses for Wednesday's game, while star forward Kawhi Leonard and standout center Ivica Zubac have been ruled out.

Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics is looking like it will be the Clippers bench against the defending champs, and fans are not very happy. Many fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations with these injuries.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2)
Oct 30, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I love how the Clippers always decide they wanna just give away games like that," one fan said. "How do you supposed to make the playoffs when you just keep giving away games?"

"Another scheduled blow out L, just rest Harden as well," another fan suggested.

"We may lose by 60 idk," a fan harshly predicted.

"Just rest them all, no need to play," a fan replied.

With all of these injuries, the Clippers may already be looking ahead to the second leg of their back-to-back against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. As many fans suggest, LA might be better off resting everybody against a tough Celtics squad in an attempt to get healthy again.

