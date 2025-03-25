NBA Fans React to James Harden Injury News Before Knicks-Clippers
On Sunday night, the LA Clippers had a major scare when they saw James Harden collide with Oklahoma City Thunder star Lu Dort. Harden was hobbling in the locker room and was admittedly very limited in the second half of the game due to the injury.
Surprisingly, Harden traveled with the Clippers when many expected him to stay back and rehab the foot injury he suffered. Not only that, but the Clippers have officially listed Harden as questionable due to foot soreness.
While some fans are relieved that Harden isn't seriously injured, many others want him to rest, especially because of how he keeps pushing through every injury.
Via @limpblazer: "Let him rest"
Via @arlyle23: "I want him to rest but every game is must win right now"
Via @permakulturals: "him being questionable and traveling is a good sign, although we have seen this story before w previous injuries where they essentially lied"
Via @ARTPedro_: "Finally he takes sum time off"
James Harden has only missed three games for the LA Clippers this season, playing in 68 out of 71 total games. It's important to note that he's doing it all at 35 years old, too. At one point, it seemed like Harden was slowing down due to fatigue, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.
If the Clippers were facing an inferior team, it would be very smart to rest Harden on Wednesday night. However, against the New York Knicks, it's tough to make that decision, especially with the team so close to getting into the sixth seed.
The LA Clippers and New York Knicks face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
