NBA Fans React to James Harden's Controversial Luka Doncic Statement
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the most individually accomplished active players in the NBA, but also one of the most criticized. During his incredible nine-year run with the Houston Rockets that included three scoring titles and an MVP award, Harden was often criticized for his style of play.
A common narrative about Harden in Houston was that his style of basketball could not win at the highest level. This topic alone is controversial, as a strong argument can be made that Harden could have led Houston to a championship had his run not coincided with the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.
Speaking at Clippers media day on Monday, Harden made a statement about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic making the NBA Finals playing the “same exact way” he played in Houston.
Like the nature of this topic, Harden’s statement was controversial among NBA fans.
Via @MavsStan41: “Luka one of the best player players we’ve ever seen, they’re not cut from the same cloth”
While there are several comments like this, others believe Harden has a point.
Via @bjpf_: “harden will get cooked for this but he's right!!!”
Another argument is that while Doncic made the Finals, the Mavericks did not win it all.
Via @DimeDropperPod: “Luka didn’t win it all did he? They got blown out in 3 of those games. Series wasn’t close. Im never going to agree with that heliocentric spread pick and roll ball but it’s what James is great at. Always raises the floor but winning titles, 2016 Cavs is really all we got.”
While Harden never won a championship in Houston, he did win a lot of games.
Via @JamCristopher: “I been saying that for years lol And the idea u couldn’t win with harden like that in houston was wild multiple 56+ win seasons multiple conference finals just unserious convo’s”
Doncic has often been compared to Harden, as the two guards do play a similar style of basketball.
Via @stillnez216: “I’m so glad Harden said this. People get so offended when you say Luka plays the same as prime Harden. As if being compared to a former MVP and future hall of famer is bad”
Harden’s statement on Doncic was controversial, but many fans agreed with what he said.
