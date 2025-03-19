All Clippers

NBA Fans React to James Harden's Insane Crossover on Evan Mobley

LA Clippers star James Harden put the moves on Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Evan Mobley

Colby Faria

Mar 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers handed the NBA's best, Cleveland Cavaliers their second consecutive loss with a 132-119 victory at the Intuit Dome.

Clippers star James Harden finished the night with 22 points on an underwhelming 5-18 shooting night and went just 2-11 from deep, but still found a way to show out.

Despite his struggles on Tuesday, Harden provided the night's biggest moment when he nearly sent Cavs big man Evan Mobley to the hardwood with a vicious crossover on the way to the cup for an uncontested layup.

The layup came in a pivotal moment for the Clippers as it gave them a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, where Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and co. would outscore the Eastern Conference's top team 26-17.

NBA fans have flocked to social media to react to the viral moment.

Via @Sprts_Hub: "That’s vintage Harden right there"

Via @freeboi5JB: "Why he do him like that 😭? He had the harden shoes on"

Via @dgsire: "EVAN MOBLEY GOT HUMBLED"

The Clippers picked up a massive win over the No. 1 Eastern Conference squad behind Kawhi Leonard's game-high 33 points on Tuesday night, but it was Ivica Zubac's monster 28 points and 20 rebounds that paved the way for the Clippers to knock off the 56-win Cavaliers.

The Clippers next game comes on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Colby Faria
