NBA Fans React to James Harden's Insane Performance vs Jazz
James Harden might be 35 years old, but that isn't stopping him from putting on vintage performances throughout the season. Tonight against the Utah Jazz, Harden had the NBA world talking with the insane first-half performance he put up.
In the first quarter alone, Harden put up 24 points and outscored the entire Utah Jazz team by himself. It didn't stop there though, as his impressive night continued into the second quarter. In the first half, Harden put up 34 points while making seven threes in the progress. Throughout the entire night, Harden's efficiency was unbelievable.
Harden's insane shooting was actually the first time he had ever accomplished it in his career. At 35 years old, Harden made the most first-half three-pointers he's ever made in his career against the Utah Jazz tonight.
For as much talk as critics wanted to say about Harden's effectiveness as he's gotten older, it's clear that none of them knew what they were talking about. Harden's hamstring injury may have limited him in the past few seasons, but this current version of him is a bonafide leader. Without Kawhi Leonard, he's led the Clippers to a 14-12 record that's about to become 15-12 by the end of the night. For the Clippers, James Harden truly is the system.
The LA Clippers' next opponent are the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
