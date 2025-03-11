NBA Fans React to James Harden's Instagram Post After Clippers-Kings
The LA Clippers extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday night by taking down the Sacramento Kings at home, but it was not easy. The Clippers scraped by with a 111-110 overtime win over the Kings, capped off by an insane buzzer-beating game-winner from star forward Kawhi Leonard.
While Leonard was the hero of the night, Clippers guard James Harden shined. Harden dropped 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists on 10-19 shooting from the field to lead the Clippers to a huge win with significant playoff implications.
After the win, Harden took to Instagram to post with the caption: "just another day at the office #Uno"
Many fans flocked to Harden's Instagram comments to react to his performance in Sunday's win and show love for the All-Star guard.
"My GOAT 🐐 go get that ring my dawg," one fan commented.
"The best duo in the league harden X kawhi 😍👏🔥🔥🔥," a fan said.
"FEARRR THE BEARD," another fan replied.
"Diffy. 🦅💎," Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby commented.
The Clippers offense has run through Harden this season, as he has completely revived his career after an underwhelming 2023-24 campaign. Harden is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season, but his career-low 39.4% shooting from the field has hindered the perspective of many.
When healthy, the core group of Harden, Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac is certainly enough to compete for a championship, and this could be the long-awaited year for LA to make a postseason run.
