NBA Fans React To James Harden's Performance In Clippers-Bulls
Entering Wednesday night losing their last three games, the Los Angeles Clippers looked to put an end to their losing ways when they faced the Chicago Bulls. With Chicago coming off a dominant victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, it didn't look like it'd be easy for the Clippers to pull off the win.
After a strong third-quarter performance, the Clippers were able to squeeze out a 122-117 win over the Bulls. Despite strong performances from Zach Collins and Josh Giddey, the Clippers had six players scoring in double-figures. Leading the way for the team was guard James Harden, who had himself a night in the Windy City.
Harden finished the game with 30 points, six assists, and made seven threes in 36 minutes of action. The 11-time All-Star came up big for Los Angeles, helping them avoid a fourth loss in a row.
Upon seeing the performance from Harden, users have taken to social media to share and react to the standout performance from the 16-year veteran.
What wasn't shown on the box score was his dagger three to make it 120-114, with both Lonzo Ball and Collins guarding him. Even though fans at times criticize Harden's clutch gene, especially in the playoffs, he reminded fans what he's still capable of Wednesday night.
Harden also joined LeBron James on an exclusive list, becoming just the second player ever to have 27,000 points and 8,000 assists in a career.
Harden also joined in on social media to celebrate the win, saying "Fun Fact… I hate losing ! #Uno," to his X account.
The Clippers are set to return to the West Coast, as they'll be facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers at crypto.com Arena for their next two games starting Friday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade