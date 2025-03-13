NBA Fans React To James Harden's Performance In Clippers-Heat
The Los Angeles Clippers are still dealing with injury problems this season, even after Kawhi Leonard missed the first 34 games of the season recovering from an injury he suffered the season prior. With Leonard sitting out the second half of a back-to-back and Norman Powell sidelined with an injury, the Clippers had to look towards their veterans for a win.
And so they did, as Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdonavic combined for 56 points and 24 rebounds as the Clippers handed the Heat their 36th loss of the season and earned their 36th win. Not only were Bogdonavic and Zubac great, but James Harden took control of the game with his all-around offensive game.
Harden finished Wednesday night's contest with 24 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds as he constantly got to the line against the Heat in the 119-104 win. Seeing this performance and his recent stretch of play, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the All-Star guard.
"Him and Zubac gotta make all nba," one fan boldy stated.
"He’s never needed a system—he is the system," another fan added.
"Prime harden making an appearance," one user shared.
"Vintage harden been balling lately," one user replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are happy to see that Harden is playing like the prime version of himself and not someone who will start next season at 36 years old.
The Clippers close out their road trip in Atlanta on Friday against the Hawks, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
