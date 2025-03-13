NBA Fans React To James Harden's Performance In Clippers-Heat

James Harden over the last six games:



21 PTS - 15 AST - 6 REB

50 PTS - 5 AST - 4 REB

27 PTS - 7 AST - 3 REB

29 PTS - 11 AST - 9 REB

25 PTS - 17 AST - 4 REB

24 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB



