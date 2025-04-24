NBA Fans React to James Harden's Post Before Clippers-Nuggets Game 3
When the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets drew each other for their first-round playoff matchup, fans started salivating over the idea of some of the league's top stars going at it in a seven-game series. Luckily, through two games, the series has not disappointed.
The Nuggets took Game 1 in an overtime thriller, despite a 32-point, 11-assist effort from Clippers star James Harden. The Clippers then bounced back in Game 2 to steal a game in Denver, led by a 39-point outing from Kawhi Leonard.
Now, the Clippers are heading back to LA to host Game 3 on Thursday night, hoping to take a commanding 2-1 series lead.
Ahead of Game 3 in LA, James Harden shared a post on social media to get ready for their playoff debut in Intuit Dome.
Via James Harden: "how many times do you get a first? first play off game @intuitdome tonight let’s get it! #Uno"
The Clippers finished the first season in Intuit Dome with a 30-11 home record and now look to extend their hot streak into the postseason. The Clippers only lost one home game after the All-Star break, and it was to the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden and company should certainly be looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd again.
Many fans have taken to social media to react and respond to Harden's post.
"WE NEED PLAYOFF HARDEN TONIGHT. PLEASE." one fan plead.
"we gonna have that joint rockin tonight!!" another fan replied.
"Let's Go Uno! Big chance to go up 2-1 with another home game 🙏🏾" a fan commented.
"Lets get this W tonight Goat!🔥🐐" one fan said.
The Clippers and Nuggets face off for the first playoff game in Intuit Dome history on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.