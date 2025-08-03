NBA Fans React to James Harden's Viral International Appearance
James Harden has been a fan favorite in the NBA since he entered the league. He began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, later won an MVP award while playing for the Houston Rockets, and then teamed up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.
After that, he formed a duo with Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers and is now pairing up with Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers. Throughout these experiences, Harden's popularity has continued to grow.
With Harden's brand deal with Adidas in 2025, he launched his line of shoes, which have also grown to become one of the most popular basketball shoes on the market.
The 11-time All-Star's connection to China has been one of his main focuses in his offseasons over the last few years, and fans erupt when he makes his appearances.
China is special to James Harden
Harden has leveraged his growing popularity in China for business endeavors for a while, but in 2023, he sold over 10,000 bottles of wine during a livestream in seconds.
In the same season, Harden famously called out his former employer, Daryl Morey, for his inability to offer him a max contract, which Harden claims was guaranteed to him.
Is Harden's physical appearance in China a concern?
After a few posts on social media went viral showing James Harden's physical appearance looking bigger, there was concern for the upcoming season amongst fans.
Harden was one of the hardest workers in the NBA last season, leading to an All-NBA nod and his 11th All-Star selection, while also leading the Clippers to the 5th seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Denver Nuggets in seven games.
Although his appearance does seem misconstrued, Harden was pictured in multiple other events looking as he did during the 2024-2025 season.
What are fans saying about Harden's packed event in China?
James Harden visited a mall in Guangzhou City for his annual Adidas tour, and fans surrounded the veteran guard with jerseys, shoes, and merchandise for him to sign.
A fan commented: "Clippers gained a ton of Chinese fans became of this man."
Another fan showed a display of relief after previous videos of Harden's physical appearance went viral, saying: "Ok I feel much better after seeing this video vs the other one earlier in gym lol."
With the Clippers reloading their roster in support of Harden and his superstar running mate, Kawhi Leonard, Harden is trying to win his first championship at 35 years of age. By all indications of his time in China, fans are excited about that possibilty.
