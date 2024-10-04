NBA Fans React to James Harden's Viral Statement
The LA Clippers are in Hawaii for their training camp. They will play a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at the University of Hawaii.
Golden State has been practicing at BYU on Hawaii’s north shore, but will make the trip down for this preseason game against their Pacific Division rivals. It is unclear if the two star point guards Steph Curry and James Harden will play, but All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will not.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Harden made a viral statement about where he is physically right now.
“Start of the season I’m gonna be probably - not probably, the best shape I’ve been in 5, 6, 7 years,” Harden said. “I don’t really wanna talk. I just wanna go out there and show it.”
Several major outlets picked up this quote from Harden, including ESPN.
Via ESPN: “Harden ready to go out and show out in LA 👀”
NBA fans have been reacting in the comments.
Via donavous: “Crazy how much hate a top 5 all time sg gets”
Via skinnybets: “In shape harden a scary sight”
Via philapeno_24: “About to be Scary hours out here”
Via ____dj9: “”Can we get rockets 30 a game back 🥲
Via king_bru: “This a contract year ..he about to go crazy”
Harden also spoke about how he is one of the players the NBA had to adjust to.
“I’m one of the people that the NBA had to adjust to,” Harden said when asked about adjusting to the new NBA.
This quote also went viral, with outlets like Bleacher Report picking it up. Entering year 16, Harden still gets a lot of media attention.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement