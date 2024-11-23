NBA Fans React to Joel Embiid Injury News Before 76ers vs Clippers
The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are two teams that have a plethora of storylines against each other. James Harden was once a former member of the team, Paul George was a former member of the Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard eliminated the team during their best chance to win a championship.
Unfortunately, those storylines haven't had a chance to be explored this season because of injuries. Paul George has never gotten a chance to face off against Kawhi Leonard and James Harden hasn't been able to face off against Joel Embiid this season.
While many fans were anticipating the matchup on Sunday, it looks like they'll have to wait until next season. Shams Charania of ESPN revealed that Joel Embiid would be missing the matchup between the 76ers and Clippers; Paul George will also be missing the game.
Many fans were highly critical of the 76ers organization for having Embiid play if he wasn't going to be available or fully healthy.
Via @russfcb: "They're so dumb they folded to media and fan pressure and let him play this season when Embiid is clearly still injured."
Other fans online where genuinely concerned with Embiid and believed his absence was much worse sign of things to come. Many also believe that the 76ers are dangerously close to punting the season.
Via @GameInjuryDoc: "Definitely not a great sign. Coming off for the knee injury end of last season then played the Olympics and knee did not respond well. Unfortunately with their record this might be a time they consider another surgery if they can’t control the swelling."
The Philadelphia 76ers are in the most unenviable spot in the league. They paid Paul George $211 million and he's both underperformed and been unavailable, Embiid has been unavailable, the chemistry doesn't seem good, and they have one of the worst records in the NBA at 3-12.
