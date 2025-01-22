NBA Fans React to Jrue Holiday Injury News Before Celtics-Clippers
Riding a four-game win streak, the LA Clippers hosted the Chicago Bulls on Monday, but the cross-conference matchup did not go as expected. The Clippers suffered a 13-point home loss against the 19-25 Bulls squad, who snapped their five-game losing streak.
Fresh off a horrible loss against Chicago, the Clippers head into a marquee matchup on Wednesday, hosting the Boston Celtics. Any matchup with the defending champs is usually tough, especially against this star-studded Boston squad.
Despite how talented this Celtics team is, they have not won consecutive games since January 2nd and 3rd. Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers is the first leg of a back-to-back series for the Celtics, as they stay in LA to play the Lakers on Thursday.
As the Clippers look to get back on track, the Celtics could possibly be shorthanded on Wednesday to give the LA squad a much-needed boost.
Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled questionable for Wednesday's matchup in LA with a right shoulder impingement.
With Holiday's availability in the air for the first leg of their back-to-back in LA, many fans have had strong opinions on his updated injury status.
"Rest them," one fan suggested.
"Take my shoulder and toe," another fan replied.
"Thank God, they are finally giving Jrue the Al treatment," a fan said. "He will be better for it."
"JRUE???!!!" another fan commented.
Many fans are expecting the Celtics to sideline both Holiday and Al Horford against the Clippers on Wednesday so that they are healthy for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers. Regardless, the Clippers' job would be much easier if Boston is missing their standout guard.
