NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner in Clippers-Kings
Riding a two-game win streak, the LA Clippers hosted the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night for a huge division battle. With just half of a game separating these two California squads in the Western Conference standings, the Clippers defended their home court and picked up a huge win.
In a back-and-forth overtime thriller, the Clippers walked out with a 111-110 win, but it did not come easy. Kings star DeMar DeRozan was insanely clutch, scoring ten of their 13 overtime points to finish with 31 on the night, but Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was the hero of the game.
Leonard finished with just 17 points on 7-19 shooting from the field, but no points were as big as his last. Leonard drilled the game-winning shot as time expired to lift the Clippers past the Kings, and fans immediately rushed to social media to react to the insane game-winner.
Via Wags: "Bro made that shot with 5 defenders on him."
Via Nick: "KAWHI ANTHONY LEONARD YOU BEAUTY"
Via Ferret allen: "CLUTCH KLAW IS BACK"
Leonard did not have his best game but showed his clutch gene on Sunday night with the game-winning shot. This was only Leonard's 22nd game of the 2024-25 season, as getting him healthy and comfortable has been the top priority, and this game-winning shot could boost his confidence tremendously and help him get back on track for a postseason push.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving