NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Generous Off-Court News
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, a six-time NBA All-Star, has always kept to himself throughout his career, but he continues to find ways to still give back to his community.
Leonard recently took a trip to Rwanda, where he made an incredible gesture to give back to the community and attempt to grow the game of basketball. Leonard designed and built a basketball court for the kids in Rwanda, and the gesture has made for big news.
Via TMZ: "Kawhi Leonard Designs, Builds Basketball Court For Kids In Rwanda"
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame also praised the Clippers star forward for the generous move.
"Let me begin by thanking Kawhi for taking the time to be here, connecting with these young people and helping them nurture the talent within themselves. It means a great deal to them, and to us, as we continue investing in our youth: helping them discover what they love and pursue it with excellence. For many, that passion is found in different sports, and in this case, in basketball," President Kagame said.
Many fans took to social media to react to the incredible offseason news from Leonard.
"those smiling face are totally worth it," one fan said.
"Yessa 🔥🙌👏Giving back to the community ✌🏾," a fan commented on TMZ's Instagram post.
"Awesome! Way to go Kawhi! 🏀," another fan said.
Leonard made this trip to Rwanda with former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who is the founder of the Giants of Africa program.
Leonard, 34, left the Raptors after a one-year stint that resulted in an NBA championship in 2019, and has been with the Clippers since. However, with the Clippers, the star forward has not seen the same success. When healthy, Leonard is still playing some of the best basketball of his career, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP has struggled to stay on the court in LA.
This past season, Leonard played just 37 regular-season games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with 49.8/41.1/81.0 shooting splits. Then, in the playoffs, Leonard stepped up even more, but the Clippers fell in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.
Related Articles
Clippers Star James Harden Receives Big Surprise On China Tour
ESPN Ranks Lakers, Clippers Among Top NBA Title Contenders
Ex-Clippers, Lakers Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Warrior
Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga Draws Unexpected Comparison to James Harden