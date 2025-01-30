NBA fans react to LaMelo Ball injury news before Clippers-Hornets
This season has been a major coming-out party for Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. He's shown a huge development this season, looking like arguably the best point guard in the NBA.
Unfortunately, Ball's NBA career has been very mired in injuries. In 2023, he only played 36 games and in 2024, he only played 22 games. Now, it's been revealed that Ball has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week. Meaning, Ball will miss Friday night's game against the LA Clippers.
Upon hearing the news, many NBA fans felt for Ball, especially after the major season he was having. Ball was averaging 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 42/34/82 shooting from the field.
Via @jbondwagon: "Injuries suck man. He’s doing generational lifting for the Hornets 🥲"
Others became increasingly concerned with the consistency with which Ball has been suffering ankle injuries.
Via @GameInjuryDoc: "Probably between a grade I-II ankle sprain. The bigger concern here is that it has become a chronic issue with Lamelo every year suffering multiple in the season. I sure hope he considers wearing some level of support like Steph, D’eaaron Fox, and Trae Young."
Ball has played in 31 games this season before suffering the ankle injury. The LA Clippers face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST.
