NBA Fans React to Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury News
NBA fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the return of LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. Now, after months of waiting, it seems like Leonard's return is finally near.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard joined the Clippers in practice, but didn't go through any contact work. He specifically went through some plays and defensive coverages with the team and was moving well in the process. Lue also stated that there are still steps that Leonard needs to take before getting back into contact, and then game action.
What's very fascinating is that Leonard's return is being met with very mixed reactions by the fans. While some fans are excited, many others are indifferent, and some want to see Leonard have his value returned so that he can be traded.
Via @MJuarez33: "He’s an amazing talent when he’s not hurt, problem is that’s rare. No fault to him but it’s time to move the franchise in a different direction. We need someone more reliable"
Some fans were more optimistic about Leonard's return, claiming that it could really boost the sixth-seeded Clippers' chances of becoming a legitimate threat.
Via @_SchuZ_: "It’s crazy that the Clippers are sixth in the West without Kawhi. If they add him into the lineup, they could be a really good team."
When it comes to Kawhi Leonard, Clippers fans have become a bit jaded. It's been so many straight years of waiting for a return, only for him to get injured yet again. Despite that, Leonard rehabs every single time and pushes himself to get back on the court. For that reason alone, he deserves the fans' respect.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade