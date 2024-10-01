NBA Fans React to Latest Viral Kawhi Leonard Video
Kawhi Leonard is the most unintentionally funniest player in the NBA. Time after time, Leonard is doing something as simple as standing, but it somehow breaks the internet - it happened again during LA Clippers media day.
Kawhi was simply standing in front of a green screen during Clippers media day, and some fans hilariously compared him to being a hot pocket in a microwave. Within a day, the video had 12.3 million views and 231,000 likes.
The comparison between Kawhi Leonard and being a microwavable food item seemed to enamor all NBA social media fans. The funniest thing about it is the fact that Kawhi Leonard literally does not even say a word throughout it at all. For that reason alone, that's probably why everyone is having such a hilarious time comparing him to being in a microwave.
Anytime Kawhi Leonard is in front of a green screen, he somehow manages to be funny without even trying. Shortly after the moment that went immensely viral, he also had another one that also drew some hilarious reactions from the internet.
Some hilariously compared Kawhi Leonard's green screen flex to Kevin Garnett - ironic because the two are completely opposite players. Leonard is known for showing the least amount of emotion possible, and Garnett is known for showing the most amount of emotion possible.
While it's all fun and games during media day for Kawhi Leonard, the most important thing is his health. Clipper fans are all waiting on bated breath to see just how many games the superstar plays this season after missing the playoffs last season.
