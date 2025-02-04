NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Lakers-Clippers
In 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers made a big win-now move around LeBron James by sending several key young players and draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. That next season, the Lakers went on to win the NBA Championship in the 'Bubble,' as the move seemed like it had already paid off. Flash forward to today, Davis is no longer on the roster and a new superstar is with the Lakers.
Over the past weekend, the Lakers acquired superstar Luka Doncic via a three-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, beginning a new era for one of the NBA's most storied franchises. While fans are eager to see his debut, a recent update indicates they'll have to wait.
According to the Lakers' injury report, Luka Doncic will be out for Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left calf strain injury. Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
"Still can't believe Luka is a laker," a user commented in disbelief.
"Luka really on my team," another user added.
"I've never ever imagined that someday I'll see Luka Doncic name in this 😭," a user replied.
"just seeing Luka on this report is Sureal and Lebron up there too. ssheeeesh," a user commented.
Based on the reactions, Lakers fans are excited that Doncic has joined the team. However, they'll be shorthanded without Doncic in a pivotal divisional matchup against the Clippers on Tuesday. While the Lakers have the lead in the division, it's only by one game heading into Tuesday.
Luckily for Clippers fans looking towards seeing Doncic play, they'll have to travel to crypto.com Arena to do so where the final two games of the regular season series will be hosted on February 28th and March 2nd.
