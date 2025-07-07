NBA Fans React to Norman Powell, Clippers-Heat-Jazz Trade
The LA Clippers have been quietly making moves this offseason to slowly improve their roster and give themselves a better shot at a championship run next year, but on Monday, they went all-in.
The Clippers have reportedly agreed to a three-team trade with the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, per ESPN's Shams Charania. This trade sends Clippers star guard Norman Powell to the Heat in exchange for John Collins from the Jazz to really shake things up across the league. Full trade details:
LA Clippers receive: John Collins
Miami Heat receive: Norman Powell
Utah Jazz receive: Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, 2027 second-round pick (via LAC)
Powell proved through the 2024-25 season that he is an All-Star-caliber guard when given ample opportunity, and that is exactly what he could find in Miami. The 31-year-old gives the Heat a much more dynamic offensive attack, and they did not have to give up valuable assets to bring him in.
The Clippers' acquiring John Collins was unexpected, but not a bad move by any means. Collins is on an expiring deal worth $26.5 million, giving the Clippers just one season to pair him alongside James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and company to compete for a championship.
Many fans took to social media to react to the huge three-team trade.
"The Clippers snagged Collins and now have a chance to replace Powell with Beal. They COOKED with the trade," one fan said.
"So do the Heat get Norman Powell for literally nothing???" another fan questioned.
"Powell is a great addition to the Heat's backcourt. Im surprised that's all it took to get him," a fan replied. "Could clear the way for Beal to land with the Clippers.... Collins a nice add for LA."