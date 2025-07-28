All Clippers

NBA Fans React To Patrick Beverly’s Comeback Bid After Viral Video

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverly got mixed reactions regarding his latest NBA comeback attempt

Will Despart

Feb 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverly (21) before a game against the Washington Wizards at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverly (21) before a game against the Washington Wizards at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverly has been making a strong push to return to the NBA after spending last season with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli league. Beverly announced his comeback bid on his podcast this spring, and has since received reported interest from at least two NBA teams.

Beverly continued to tease his return on social media this week, posting a video of a workout highlight reel on both his Instagram and the official @PatBevPod account on X. While the comments on Instagram were largely supportive, X was predictably a different story.

"12 years in the NBA and still approaches the game the same way! REAL WORKER!," @greenlightmedia replied.

"I wish y'all really knew how nice bruh is!," @elimetz commented.

"Even nba role players are LeBron compared to regular pick up hoopers," @ttrusttnonee_ wrote.

Beverly even commented on the post himself, throwing a jab at Brandon Jennings after the two engaged in a very public beef this spring before Jennings backed out of a proposed one-on-one matchup between the two.

"This is why people duckin me," Beverly wrote. "Don’t get it twisted 🔥🔥"

The tone was a bit harsher on X, where Beverly has been known to be a polarizing figure among online fans throughout his career.

"The league needs Pat Bev back 🔥," NBA Central posted.

"No it doesn’t," one fan replied.

"Said no one ever 😭🙏," another wrote.

"How much did Pat Bev pay for this?" someone else added.

NBA guard, Patrick Beverl
Jan 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Beverly has earned three All-Defensive team selections in his career, one of which was to the First Team in 2017. A career 37.1% three-point shooter, there could very well be a role out there for a veteran of his skill set.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Chris Paul's First Appearance Since Clippers Signing

How The Clippers' Future Looks Following Offseason Moves

NBA Fans React To Clippers Signing Ex-Laker, NBA Champion

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News