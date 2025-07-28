NBA Fans React To Patrick Beverly’s Comeback Bid After Viral Video
Former Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverly has been making a strong push to return to the NBA after spending last season with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli league. Beverly announced his comeback bid on his podcast this spring, and has since received reported interest from at least two NBA teams.
Beverly continued to tease his return on social media this week, posting a video of a workout highlight reel on both his Instagram and the official @PatBevPod account on X. While the comments on Instagram were largely supportive, X was predictably a different story.
"12 years in the NBA and still approaches the game the same way! REAL WORKER!," @greenlightmedia replied.
"I wish y'all really knew how nice bruh is!," @elimetz commented.
"Even nba role players are LeBron compared to regular pick up hoopers," @ttrusttnonee_ wrote.
Beverly even commented on the post himself, throwing a jab at Brandon Jennings after the two engaged in a very public beef this spring before Jennings backed out of a proposed one-on-one matchup between the two.
"This is why people duckin me," Beverly wrote. "Don’t get it twisted 🔥🔥"
The tone was a bit harsher on X, where Beverly has been known to be a polarizing figure among online fans throughout his career.
"The league needs Pat Bev back 🔥," NBA Central posted.
"No it doesn’t," one fan replied.
"Said no one ever 😭🙏," another wrote.
"How much did Pat Bev pay for this?" someone else added.
Beverly has earned three All-Defensive team selections in his career, one of which was to the First Team in 2017. A career 37.1% three-point shooter, there could very well be a role out there for a veteran of his skill set.
