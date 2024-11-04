All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Paul George Injury Update Before 76ers-Clippers

The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will face off on November 6.

Joey Linn

LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has yet to appear in a game this season after signing a four-year, $212M contract in the offseason. Dealing with a left knee bone bruise, George has missed Philadelphia’s first five games.

Superstar center Joel Embiid has also yet to appear in a game, as the 76ers have gone just 1-4 in the injury absence of he and George. In a major update on Sunday, it was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that George is expected to return on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

Via Charania: “(1) Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his season debut on Monday vs. the Phoenix Suns, barring any setbacks, sources tell ESPN. (2) George is set to make his comeback on Monday from a bone bruise in left knee on Oct. 14. 76ers then play the Clippers on Wednesday in George's return to Los Angeles.”

As Charania added, this clears the way for George to play when the 76ers face the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome for the first time. NBA fans have been reacting to this news.

Via @FeelLikeOBK: "Clippers locking him up btw"

Via @thisisold116: "Sixers need that season saved PG8"

Via @BuccStone: "we will be watching!! 🍿"

Via @pikabasketball: "Ngl I want the Clippers to win"

George did some great things during his time with the Clippers, but also came up short in some of the biggest games during his time there. The duo of he and Kawhi Leonard produced just three playoff series wins in five years.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News