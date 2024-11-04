NBA Fans React to Paul George Injury Update Before 76ers-Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has yet to appear in a game this season after signing a four-year, $212M contract in the offseason. Dealing with a left knee bone bruise, George has missed Philadelphia’s first five games.
Superstar center Joel Embiid has also yet to appear in a game, as the 76ers have gone just 1-4 in the injury absence of he and George. In a major update on Sunday, it was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that George is expected to return on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: “(1) Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his season debut on Monday vs. the Phoenix Suns, barring any setbacks, sources tell ESPN. (2) George is set to make his comeback on Monday from a bone bruise in left knee on Oct. 14. 76ers then play the Clippers on Wednesday in George's return to Los Angeles.”
As Charania added, this clears the way for George to play when the 76ers face the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome for the first time. NBA fans have been reacting to this news.
Via @FeelLikeOBK: "Clippers locking him up btw"
Via @thisisold116: "Sixers need that season saved PG8"
Via @BuccStone: "we will be watching!! 🍿"
Via @pikabasketball: "Ngl I want the Clippers to win"
George did some great things during his time with the Clippers, but also came up short in some of the biggest games during his time there. The duo of he and Kawhi Leonard produced just three playoff series wins in five years.
