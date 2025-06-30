NBA Fans React To Report On Clippers Targeting Chris Paul
Since the Los Angeles Clippers officially moved to LA after the franchise was previously the San Diego Clippers and Buffalo Braves, plenty of talented players have put on the jersey. From Elton Brand to Blake Griffin to Kawhi Leonard, one player has the strongest case for being the greatest LA Clippers in history: Chris Paul.
However, Paul hasn't played for the team since 2017, as he was traded to the Houston Rockets after the season to pair with James Harden. Now, a new report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer indicates the Clippers could be seeking a reunion with the 12-time All-Star.
With Paul looking to be closer to his home base in Los Angeles, the Clippers could seek his services to fulfill their backup point guard needs. Seeing this report, fans online have started to share their reactions to a potential reunion.
"Steve Ballmer has said a few times that he wants players who want to play for the Clippers, so I’ll be shocked if he signs elsewhere," one fan stated.
"love him on the clippers actually," one fan added.
"Reunite him with Harden," another fan said.
"That would be great for Chris," a user replied.
"CP3 played all 82 games this year Clips & Suns should definitely pick em up," another user shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are embracing a potential return for the eventual Hall of Fame guard. Ending his career in Los Angeles would be right, given that's where he became a household name. However, returning to Phoenix would give the Suns the ability to let Devin Booker play off-ball again.
