NBA Fans React to to Latest Kawhi Leonard Appearance
Kawhi Leonard isn't wasting anytime in getting ready for next season.
While many professional athletes head for vacation to unwind and relax with friends and family after a long season ends, guys like Kawhi Leonard get right back into the gym.
While it's admirable for someone who's won everything there is to win in their career to already be preparing for next season, some fans are hoping Leonard takes it easy over the summer to preserve his body due to his several ailments over the years.
Others believe Leonard is simply trying to show other NBA teams that he's healthy and ready to go in case the Clippers decide to go in the rebuilding direction and move on from the former All-NBA star.
While other fans are just happy to see a player of Leonard's caliber seemingly healthy after dealing with so many injuries in past seasons.
Leonard, 34, hopes to be on the court much more regularly for the Clippers next season. The six-time NBA All-Star played in just 37 games this season after dealing with multiple injuries, after managing to appear in 68 games last season.
The two-time NBA champion remained healthy and looked like his usual All-NBA caliber self during the Clippers opening round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, which went seven games. Leonard averaged 25 points per game while adding 7.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest in the seven-game Western Conference quarterfinal series.
With two-years and $100 million remaining on his deal with the Clippers, Ty Lue and the front office will look to build a championship caliber roster around their franchise forward, with his running-mate, James Harden set to hit free agency, this summer.