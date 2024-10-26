NBA Fans React to Trade Rumors About LA Clippers Veteran
LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker repeatedly made it clear last season that he was unhappy with his role. Speaking with multiple reporters about his desire to contribute more than he was able to with the Clippers, Tucker was hopeful he would get dealt at last season’s trade deadline.
Because he had an 11.5M player option for this season, which he unsurprisingly exercised, Tucker was nearly impossible to trade last season. With his contract now expiring after this season, that may change a bit.
The Clippers announced prior to the 2024-25 season beginning that Tucker would be away from the team as both sides work towards finding him a new situation.
In a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, it was revealed that the Clippers have granted Tucker’s agent the freedom to speak with opposing teams. In an additional report, Kelly Iko of The Athletic revealed what teams are showing interest.
“A number of contenders — including the 76ers, Heat, Bucks and Suns — have held trade conversations with P.J. Tucker’s representation, sources told myself and @LawMurrayTheNU,” Iko wrote. “The 14-year veteran remains away from the team, hopeful for a solution.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this latest trade report.
Via @nickyezzi1: "Suns need him"
Via @RickyPiedra: "All of em teams he’s already played for"
Via @waveyboy44: "Not shocked about heat and bucks being on here"
Via @ARC818: "Don’t see how any of these teams could realistically pull off a trade that works for both sides. I wonder if they’re seeing if there’s any interest in him if he gets bought out. If he can find a contender who’d sign him then he’d be more likely to give money back on a buy out."
Via @TreyFiveBook: "All teams he's played with want him back"
It will be interesting to see how this Tucker situation gets resolved.
