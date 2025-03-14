All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Clippers-Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been listed on the injury report against the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

Mar 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) points to the referee against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) points to the referee against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers face off on Friday for a cross-conference matchup between two teams fighting for playoff positioning.

The Hawks are on a four-game winning streak heading into Friday's game, specifically led by star point guard Trae Young. The four-time All-Star is coming off of a 35-point, 12-assist game in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, but has been added to the injury report for Friday's matchup with the Clippers.

Young has been listed as probable against the Clippers due to right Achilles tendinitis.

Young, 26, is averaging 24.0 points and 11.5 assists per game this season, but shooting career-lows 40.3% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc. Still, Young is the heart of the Hawks and the Clippers would catch a huge break if he is unable to play on Thursday, but he should be good to go.

NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Young's status for Friday's matchup.

"Let’s go Trae! 🔥" one fan commented.

"Trae is the best player itl," another fan said.

"Achilles and probable in the same sentence..." a fan replied.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11)
Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the court after being fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Madeleine Mertens-Imagn Images

The Hawks are still 3-2 when Young sits this season, so if he does end up getting downgraded for Friday's game, it would not result in a guaranteed win for LA. The Clippers have won four of their last five, and a win in Atlanta to end their road trip would be huge.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News