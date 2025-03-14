NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Clippers-Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers face off on Friday for a cross-conference matchup between two teams fighting for playoff positioning.
The Hawks are on a four-game winning streak heading into Friday's game, specifically led by star point guard Trae Young. The four-time All-Star is coming off of a 35-point, 12-assist game in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, but has been added to the injury report for Friday's matchup with the Clippers.
Young has been listed as probable against the Clippers due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Young, 26, is averaging 24.0 points and 11.5 assists per game this season, but shooting career-lows 40.3% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc. Still, Young is the heart of the Hawks and the Clippers would catch a huge break if he is unable to play on Thursday, but he should be good to go.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Young's status for Friday's matchup.
"Let’s go Trae! 🔥" one fan commented.
"Trae is the best player itl," another fan said.
"Achilles and probable in the same sentence..." a fan replied.
The Hawks are still 3-2 when Young sits this season, so if he does end up getting downgraded for Friday's game, it would not result in a guaranteed win for LA. The Clippers have won four of their last five, and a win in Atlanta to end their road trip would be huge.
