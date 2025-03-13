All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Tyler Herro's Performance in Clippers-Heat

Fans take to social media to react to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's performance against the Los Angeles Clippers

Liam Willerup

Mar 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) drives past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) drives past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers started the first night of their back-to-back not the way they would've liked, taking a loss to the 14th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans as Zion Williamson logged just his second career triple-double. However, they traveled to play a Miami Heat team on Wednesday night that has been struggling since the All-Star break.

Backed by a strong performance by James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Bogdan Bogdonavic, the Clippers handed the Heat their fifth straight loss as they dropped closer to the Chicago Bulls in the 10th seed. Even though it hasn't been a good season for Miami's standards, All-Star guard Tyler Herro has been phenomenal and did so on Wednesday.

Herro finished with 31 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the loss but has started to make his mark as a star guard in this league. Seeing his performance, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the star's performance.

"Underrated player," one user commented.

"Heat Lifer," a user proposed.

"clears garland," a user suggested.

"And another loss…," another user added.

"Besides Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, this might be the worst roster in the NBA," one user stated.

Heat guardTyler Herro
Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As can be seen by the comments, fans are not pleased with the performance from the Heat this season. Even though Herro is having his best season to date, the team around him hasn't played well enough to win games.

The Clippers end the two-game regular season series against the Heat with a sweep, as they'll pivot to their Friday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

