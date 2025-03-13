NBA Fans React to Tyler Herro's Performance in Clippers-Heat
The Los Angeles Clippers started the first night of their back-to-back not the way they would've liked, taking a loss to the 14th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans as Zion Williamson logged just his second career triple-double. However, they traveled to play a Miami Heat team on Wednesday night that has been struggling since the All-Star break.
Backed by a strong performance by James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and Bogdan Bogdonavic, the Clippers handed the Heat their fifth straight loss as they dropped closer to the Chicago Bulls in the 10th seed. Even though it hasn't been a good season for Miami's standards, All-Star guard Tyler Herro has been phenomenal and did so on Wednesday.
Herro finished with 31 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the loss but has started to make his mark as a star guard in this league. Seeing his performance, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the star's performance.
"Underrated player," one user commented.
"Heat Lifer," a user proposed.
"clears garland," a user suggested.
"And another loss…," another user added.
"Besides Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, this might be the worst roster in the NBA," one user stated.
As can be seen by the comments, fans are not pleased with the performance from the Heat this season. Even though Herro is having his best season to date, the team around him hasn't played well enough to win games.
The Clippers end the two-game regular season series against the Heat with a sweep, as they'll pivot to their Friday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks.
