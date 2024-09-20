NBA Fans React to Viral Kawhi Leonard Offseason Video
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard finished last season sidelined due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. The injury cost Leonard the last eight regular season games and four of LA’s six postseason games.
Removed from Team USA’s Paris Olympics roster after training camp, Leonard has had the summer to recover and fully work his way back from last season’s knee issue.
Clippers team president Lawrence Frank would not reveal whether or not Leonard underwent a procedure on his knee this summer, but did tell a group of reporters in Las Vegas that the decision to remove him from the roster was entirely USA Basketball’s.
NBA fans often joke that Leonard will disappear after he retires, since the All-Star forward is not on social media, but he has popped up a few times this offseason on the kawhisklawset Instagram page.
The account's latest post showed Leonard with skateboarder Tiago Lemos:
This video of Leonard and Lemos has been going viral on social media, and it has already tallied over 60,000 views in just two hours. NBA fans have been reacting to this video in the comments.
Via sinclair99999: “I thought kawhi was bouta flip over that table for a sec😭😭”
Via nathanmoretzgarzon: “I love you kawhi”
Via d_shpurker: “STOPPPP KAWHI IS MY FAV PLAYER IN THE ENTIRE PLANET”
Via ht_sheehan: “fun guy strikes again”
Via jeremygv: “Have fun Klaw. See you next season”
Like Leonard, Lemos is a New Balance athlete which how this connection was formed.
