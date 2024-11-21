All Clippers

NBA Legend Blake Griffin Reveals Reason for Retirement

Former Clippers All-Star Blake Griffin shared what led to his retirement in 2024

Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Blake Griffin seemed destined to go down as the greatest Los Angeles Clipper in franchise history. Griffin went first overall in the 2009 NBA Draft and started his career with five-straight All-Star game selections. However, his tenure with the franchise would come to an end in 2018 when they decided to trade the star forward less than a year after extending him.

Griffin would have stints with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics before officially retiring in April of 2024. While injuries had gotten the best of him and forced the uber-athletic forward to transition his game, it wasn't till recently that he spoke out about why he decided to retire.

On a recent episode of "The Steam Room" featuring TNT's Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, Griffin joined the two to set the record straight as to why he made the decision to call it a career.

"I had just gotten to the point where you just can't play the way you used to play, or I can't play as many minutes, or I can't do the things I wanted to do," Griffin said. "I thought it was time for me. I've been pretty happy. There are definitely some moments where you kind of get those goosebumps watching a game, and you miss that feeling."

Griffin's last All-Star level season came in 2018-19 with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game and earned All-NBA Third Team honors. Unfortunately, his career declined from there due to injury, with his last appearance being with the Celtics in 2023.

